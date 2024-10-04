 Skip navigation
Nico Collins: We gotta go out and win for Stefon Diggs

  
Published October 4, 2024 05:43 PM

Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs downplayed his reunion with the Bills this week by saying that he is going to “block out the noise” and just try “to go 1-0" on Sunday.

One of Diggs’ fellow wideouts thinks there’s a bit more to it than that. During an appearance with Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio, Nico Collins said that the team is motivated to make Diggs a winner this weekend because of how much the game means to him.

“We know it’s a big game for Stef,” Collins said. “We know what we gotta do, we gotta go out here and win for Stef. I’m happy for my dog. I’m happy that he’s part of the Texans, but know this game means a lot to him. I feel like it’s only right for us to go out there, have fun and get this win for him.”

Beating another AFC contender is ample motivation for the Texans, but getting a little something extra from the Diggs angle probably isn’t going to hurt them heading into Sunday afternoon.