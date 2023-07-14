 Skip navigation
Liverpool - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200 - Qualifying
Xfinity starting lineup at New Hampshire: Chandler Smith wins pole
Tom Blomqvist signs an autograph for a fan - Honda Indy Toronto - By_ Joe Skibinski_Large Image Without Watermark_m86587.jpg
Though feeling 'so lost,' Tom Blomqvist achieves goal of surviving first IndyCar practice in Toronto

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyimprovements_230714.jpg
McIlroy is own biggest obstacle against conditions
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyandhatton_230714.jpg
McIlroy, Hatton both precise at Scottish Open
nbc_golf_pga_barbasolrd2hl_230714.jpg
Highlights: Barbasol Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Nikola Kalinic signs with Rams

  
Published July 14, 2023 07:25 PM

The Rams have signed free agent tight end Nikola Kalinic, the team announced Friday.

The Colts waived Kalinic in May, and he had workouts with the Packers, Browns and Falcons.

Kalinic, 26, spent last season with the Colts, earning a promotion from the practice squad to the active roster during the season. He played seven games with two starts and his only stat was one kickoff return for 15 yards.

Kalinic played 47 snaps on offense and 42 on special teams in 2022, his first career NFL action.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats selected Kalinic in the second round of the 2019 CFL draft out of York University. He appeared in 30 games in two seasons with the team and totaled 23 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns.