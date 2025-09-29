No formal complaint is filed over Skylar Thompson’s alleged robbery in Ireland

The case involving the alleged robbery of Steelers quarterback Skylar Thompson has been closed. It apparently was never even opened.

On Sunday, the league’s in-house media conglomerate reported that Thompson was “jumped and robbed” on Friday night in Dublin. Via the Associated Press, Irish authorities have decided to take no action on the matter.

Police said, per the AP, that no formal complaint was filed — and that “they haven’t established whether there was a robbery.”

The Steelers previously confirmed the existence of a “situation” involving Thompson. An Irish publication reported that Thompson was assaulted by “a number of males.”

With the Steelers and Thompson already gone from Ireland, it’s hard to imagine anything more coming of the situation. Thompson, who is currently on injured reserve, has not yet addressed the incident publicly.