 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarstrugglev2_250929.jpg
Ravens must avoid prolonged slide
nbc_pft_jaguars_250929.jpg
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
nbc_pft_brownsreax_250929.jpg
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarstrugglev2_250929.jpg
Ravens must avoid prolonged slide
nbc_pft_jaguars_250929.jpg
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
nbc_pft_brownsreax_250929.jpg
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

No formal complaint is filed over Skylar Thompson’s alleged robbery in Ireland

  
Published September 29, 2025 03:26 PM

The case involving the alleged robbery of Steelers quarterback Skylar Thompson has been closed. It apparently was never even opened.

On Sunday, the league’s in-house media conglomerate reported that Thompson was “jumped and robbed” on Friday night in Dublin. Via the Associated Press, Irish authorities have decided to take no action on the matter.

Police said, per the AP, that no formal complaint was filed — and that “they haven’t established whether there was a robbery.”

The Steelers previously confirmed the existence of a “situation” involving Thompson. An Irish publication reported that Thompson was assaulted by “a number of males.”

With the Steelers and Thompson already gone from Ireland, it’s hard to imagine anything more coming of the situation. Thompson, who is currently on injured reserve, has not yet addressed the incident publicly.