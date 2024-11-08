No injury designations for A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith

The Eagles are set to have their top two wideouts against the Cowboys on Sunday.

A.J. Brown hurt his knee in last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars, but he practiced all week and has no injury designation for the weekend. DeVonta Smith (hamstring) didn’t practice on Wednesday, but was back on Thursday and he went up to full practice participation on Friday.

Everyone on the Eagles’ injury report was listed as a full participant, including quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts was limited on Wednesday and the Eagles called it a rest day, but head coach Nick Sirianni called it an ankle issue at his Friday press conference. Hurts is not listed with the ankle and also has no designation.

Linebacker Ben VanSumeren (concussion) is the only player who does have a designation. He’s listed as questionable to face Dallas.