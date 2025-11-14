 Skip navigation
No injury designations for Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens

  
Published November 14, 2025 04:21 PM

The Eagles are set to have their entire offensive line available for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Four of the team’s starters were on this week’s injury report, but right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), center Cam Jurgens (knee), left guard Landon Dickerson (quad), and right guard Tyler Steen (oblique) do not have injury designations this week. Johnson injured his ankle in Monday night’s win over the Packers and Jurgens has missed the last two games.

Edge rusher Nolan Smith (triceps) and cornerback Jakorian Bennett (pectoral) are also set to play after full practice participation all week.

Offensive lineman Willie Lampkin (knee, ankle) is the only player with an injury designation. He is listed as questionable to play.