nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
No Jordan Love? No problem. Packers run all over Colts

  
Published September 15, 2024 03:53 PM

The Packers didn’t have quarterback Jordan Love today against the Colts, but they had plenty of offense anyway.

Green Bay’s running game pounded the Indianapolis defense for four quarters in a 16-10 win for the Packers. The Packers ended up with 261 rushing yards, and Josh Jacobs led the way with 151.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur deserves a lot of credit for devising a run-heavy game plan that dominated the Colts’ suspect run defense. Malik Willis, starting for the Packers for the first time in place of the injured Love, didn’t throw the ball a lot and didn’t need to, but he was efficient with mostly short and safe passes.

The Colts have to be concerned about their run defense after back-to-back losses to the Texans and Packers in which both teams’ running backs topped 100 yards. And they also have to be concerned that quarterback Anthony Richardson isn’t showing the kind of poise as a passer that they need from him.

But the Packers should be thrilled that after losing Love in Week One, they regrouped in Week Two and got a big win, with Love likely returning in Week Three.