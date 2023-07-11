 Skip navigation
Pierre-Luc Dubois
Pierre-Luc Dubois hopes time with Kings can change his reputation
Track &amp; Field: World Athletics Championships Oregon 22
World champion Tamirat Tola headlines an elite field for the Sydney Marathon
MLB: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
National crisis: American League out to extend All-Star Game dominance

nbc_golf_gc_allenintv_230711.jpg
Allen explains broad impact of PGA Tour-PIF merger
nbc_pftpm_irsayonrichardson_230711.jpg
Should Richardson start as a rookie?
nbc_golf_gc_diazreaction_230711.jpg
Diaz: ‘More threat’ to PGA Tour with no deal

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
No players selected in 2023 supplemental draft

  
Published July 11, 2023 01:25 PM

The first supplemental draft since 2019 quietly came and went on Tuesday with no team making a selection, according to multiple reports.

That means former Jackson State receiver Malachi Wideman and former Purdue receiver Milton Wright are now free agents and eligible to sign with any team.

Wideman caught 34 passes for 540 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021, but was limited to three catches for 49 yards in six games last year. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, he played six games for the University of Tennessee in 2020.

Wright had 57 catches for 732 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021, his final season of game action, and he totaled 99 receptions for 1,325 yards and 10 touchdowns in three seasons. He’s listed at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds.

If a team had used a supplemental pick on Wideman or Wright, that club would have given up a corresponding selection in the 2024 draft.