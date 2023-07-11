No players selected in 2023 supplemental draft

The first supplemental draft since 2019 quietly came and went on Tuesday with no team making a selection, according to multiple reports.

That means former Jackson State receiver Malachi Wideman and former Purdue receiver Milton Wright are now free agents and eligible to sign with any team.

Wideman caught 34 passes for 540 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021, but was limited to three catches for 49 yards in six games last year. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, he played six games for the University of Tennessee in 2020.

Wright had 57 catches for 732 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021, his final season of game action, and he totaled 99 receptions for 1,325 yards and 10 touchdowns in three seasons. He’s listed at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds.

If a team had used a supplemental pick on Wideman or Wright, that club would have given up a corresponding selection in the 2024 draft.