No suspensions coming as a result of Raiders-Chargers brawl

A fight involving several players on both teams broke out during Sunday’s Raiders-Chargers game, but it didn’t rise to the level of any of those players getting suspended.

The NFL is not expected to suspend anyone from Sunday’s game, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones and Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer were both ejected, and they’re likely to be fined. Other players involved in the fight are likely to get fined as well.

The fight took place after a Chargers two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter of their 22-10 win over the Raiders.

In addition to the offsetting penalties from that fight, the Chargers were flagged seven times for 50 yards, whilte the Raiders were flagged only twice for 15 yards.