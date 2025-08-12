No timetable for Seahawks DT Johnathan Hankins to return from back injury

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins was in the lineup for every game the Seahawks played last season, but it remains unclear when he’ll be on the field for the team this season.

Hankins went on the non-football injury list at the start of the camp because of back issues and head coach Mike Macdonald said on Monday that the team does not have any idea when he might be able to return to action.

“I wouldn’t say I was or wasn’t expecting him,” Macdonald said, via the team’s website. “With what he’s dealing with with his back, you can’t have a timetable, because you’re either going to be wrong or be disappointed, or if he’s back earlier, then great, then we’re rocking and rolling. It’s really just a matter of how quickly the back calms down. Let’s face it, Hank doesn’t need a lot of reps to get ready to play. He knows what to do, he’s in the meetings, doing his rehab, doing a great job.”

Hankins started eight of the team’s 17 games last season and finished the year with 30 tackles, a sack, and an interception.