No Wednesday practice for Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

  
Published October 23, 2024 12:48 PM

As expected, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels won’t be practicing on Wednesday, due to a rib injury.

That’s the word from Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Daniels is, per the team, week-to-week with the injury that he suffered on the opening drive of his team’s Week 7 win over the Panthers.

That designation suggests he’ll miss at least one game. Unless, of course, the pain from the rib injury can properly be eradicated with an injection.

The Commanders host the Bears on Sunday, in a game that was flexed to 4:25 p.m. ET. If Daniels can’t play, veteran Marcus Mariota will get the start for 5-2 Washington, against the 4-2 Bears and quarterback Caleb Williams.