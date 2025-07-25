 Skip navigation
Noah Fant to visit Saints on Friday

  
Published July 25, 2025 12:23 PM

Free agent tight end Noah Fant’s next visit will be with the Saints.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore told reporters that Fant will be meeting with the team on Friday. Fant was released by the Seahawks last weekend and he visited with the Bengals this week.

Fant had 48 catches for 500 yards and a touchdown for Seattle last season. The six-year vet had 130 catches over three years with the NFC West club and 170 catches in three seasons with the Broncos.

The Saints have Juwan Johnson, Foster Moreau, and Taysom Hill at tight end, but Moreau and Hill are currently on the physically unable to perform list.