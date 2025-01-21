Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden may leave for Bengals job

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden may have coached his last game with the Irish on Monday night.

Golden is a top candidate to be the Bengals’ new defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network.

The Bengals had identified Golden as a candidate for their vacancy but waited until Notre Dame finished playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game before putting out the word.

If Golden does get the job, it will be his second stint in Cincinnati. He was the Bengals’ linebackers coach in 2020-21. Prior to that, he was on the Lions’ staff for four years.

Golden is best known to football fans for his 10 years as a college head coach, five at Temple and five at Miami.

The 55-year-old Golden also spent a brief time as a player in the NFL, signing as an undrafted rookie tight end with the Patriots in 1992, although he never played in a regular-season game.