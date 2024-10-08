Odell Beckham “a little sore,” grateful after making 2024 debut

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t do much in his Dolphins debut last Sunday, but it was enough to leave him feeling “a little sore” after the 15-10 win over the Patriots.

Beckham chalked that up to “more so the build up to the game and how hard I practiced” because he felt so far behind other players after spending the first four weeks of the season on the physically unable to perform list. Beckham had a knee procedure this offseason and worked his way back from that to play 11 snaps in the win.

Beckham said Tuesday that he was expecting to play more, but said the team did what was necessary to secure a win and that he still left the game feeling pleased about being able to play again.

“I think I was definitely grateful and blessed to be out there, but for me it felt like less pressure than it ever felt in my entire life,” Beckham said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “Let’s just go play football and have fun, which is a good feeling, you know, instead of feeling super worried about something else or whatever the case may be. I was definitely excited to be able to be back on the football field.”

The Dolphins have a bye in Week Six, so Beckham will have some time to continue ramping up before the team returns to game action and all involved will be hoping that bigger and better things are in his future.