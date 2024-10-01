 Skip navigation
Odell Beckham is ready to return to practice

  
Published October 1, 2024 04:40 PM

The Dolphins have five players eligible to return this week after missing four games. Wide receiver Odell Beckham is one of the two players who will have his 21-day window opened with a return to practice, coach Mike McDaniel told beat reporters Tuesday.

Beckham has not practiced with the team since signing a one-year deal, beginning the season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Beckham, 31, had an offseason procedure the Dolphins said they were aware of when they signed him in May. The procedure has not been disclosed publicly, but it has kept Beckham from doing any football activities.

He has played only 35 games since the start of the 2020 season.

The Dolphins haven’t had a true third receiver to go with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle with Beckham and River Cracraft sidelined all season. Cracraft had an upper body injury in the preseason and went on injured reserve to start the season, but he is not ready to return, McDaniel said.

Cornerback Cam Smith (hamstring) also is ready to return to practice this week.