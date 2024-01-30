Odell Beckham Jr. ends up earning $16 million for one year with the Ravens

Before the season, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Ravens. The deal included up to $3 million in incentives.

With 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns, Beckham earned $1 million of those incentives.

Here’s the full formula. He got $250,000 for catching at least 30 passes. He got another $500,000 yards for gaining at least 500 yards. And he got another $250,000 for scoring three touchdowns.

So that’s $16 million. For 35 catches, 565 yards, and three touchdowns.

While the top of the market is $30 million (sort of) at receiver, $16 million seems like a lot, in exchange for the production. And it’s hard to imagine Beckham, who can still play but clearly not like he used to, getting that much again in 2024.