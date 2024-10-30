Odell Beckham Jr. has no catches in three 2024 games with the Dolphins

As the trade deadline approaches, one receiver who once was among the best in the game could be secretly hoping for a ticket out of his current team.

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has zero catches in three games for the 2-5 Dolphins. In the 28-27 loss to the Cardinals, Beckham wasn’t even targeted.

“I thought he looked as comfortable as he’s looked,” coach Mike McDaniel told reporters earlier this week, “and I think Tua [Tagovailoa] sees that on tape and we kind of adjust to what players show us and I thought he was running the best routes, so my expectation would be more involvement based upon him being consensual in that and owning that much more of the offense so we can get him on the field more. So I think it was a step in the right direction, albeit, the box score doesn’t really assess that. From our standpoint from the way we look at offense and the way we look at doing our jobs, I thought he did a good job with the opportunities he had, and we’ll continue to push that envelope because we’re trying to max out what type of football team we are and we know he can help us.”

Beckham came to Miami to help the Dolphins, but not without catching the ball. He missed the first four games due to injury. It’s unclear whether another team would trade for him at this point, but the Dolphins should be thinking about possibly making a move — especially if they lose to the Bills on Sunday to fall to 2-6.