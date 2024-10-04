Odell Beckham Jr., Skylar Thompson are questionable for Sunday’s game

Wide receiver Odell Beckham had his 21-day practice window opened this week. He was a full participant all three days.

The Dolphins list Beckham as questionable to play Sunday against the Patriots.

The team would have to activate Beckham from the reserve/physically unable to perform list by 4 p.m. ET for him to be available to play this week.

Beckham has played only 35 games since the start of the 2020 season.

Cornerback Cam Smith (hamstring) also returned to practice this week and is questionable to play after full practices all week. He remains on injured reserve for now.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson (ribs) had limited work in the three practice days this week and is questionable. Tyler Huntley will start for the second consecutive week.

The Dolphins ruled out safety Jordan Poyer (shin).