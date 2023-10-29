Odell Beckham Jr. to locker room, questionable to return with stomach contusion

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. may be done for the day.

Beckham took a hit to the midsection from Cardinals safety Budda Baker while trying to reel in a high pass from Lamar Jackson in the third quarter of Sunday’s game in Arizona. Beckham stayed down for a while and then went to the locker room for further evaluation.

The Ravens say Beckham is questionable to return with a stomach contusion. Beckham did not have a catch before leaving the game.

The Ravens had a 14-7 lead at halftime and the score remains the same as the third quarter winds down at State Farm Stadium.