Odell Beckham plans to meet with Jets on Monday

Odell Beckham Jr. is planning an in-person visit with the Jets.

Beckham told Josina Anderson that he is planning to fly to the New York area on Sunday to meet with the Jets on Monday.

The 30-year-old Beckham hasn’t played since tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl 14 months ago. From all indications he hasn’t received the kind of free agent offers he was hoping for this offseason, but Aaron Rodgers reportedly has indicated to the Jets that he’d like to play with Beckham, and the Jets are trying to do everything they can to smooth the way for their eventual acquisition of Rodgers.

Beckham was one of the best wide receivers in football for his first three NFL seasons, with the Giants. But injuries have caused him to miss significant playing time in recent years, and even when healthy he hasn’t been as productive as he was early in his career. He’s hoping to find a team that thinks he can return to his early-career form.