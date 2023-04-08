 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Odell Beckham plans to meet with Jets on Monday

  
Published April 8, 2023 11:20 AM
nbc_pft_obj_230403
April 3, 2023 09:01 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze if any team will be willing to offer Odell Beckham Jr. an appealing deal, given the WR reportedly is thought to be looking for a $15 million, one-year deal.

Odell Beckham Jr. is planning an in-person visit with the Jets.

Beckham told Josina Anderson that he is planning to fly to the New York area on Sunday to meet with the Jets on Monday.

The 30-year-old Beckham hasn’t played since tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl 14 months ago. From all indications he hasn’t received the kind of free agent offers he was hoping for this offseason, but Aaron Rodgers reportedly has indicated to the Jets that he’d like to play with Beckham, and the Jets are trying to do everything they can to smooth the way for their eventual acquisition of Rodgers.

Beckham was one of the best wide receivers in football for his first three NFL seasons, with the Giants. But injuries have caused him to miss significant playing time in recent years, and even when healthy he hasn’t been as productive as he was early in his career. He’s hoping to find a team that thinks he can return to his early-career form.