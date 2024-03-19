Off since last month’s DUI arrest, Richard Sherman vows to return to Undisputed

Forner NFL cornerback and current Amazon and FS1 personality Richard Sherman was arrested last month for DUI. He has not appeared on FS1’s Undisputed since the arrest.

Via Brandon Contes of AwfulAnnouncing.com, Sherman recently said on X that he will return to Undisputed.

“I will be back,” Sherman said on March 13. “This was the plan all along. When football topics are getting hotter I will be back.”

Correct me if I’m wrong (and I often am), by football topics are always hot. And they’ve definitely been hot in the past week, with an unprecedented spinning of the quarterback carousel in free agency.

As noted by Contes, either Keyshawn Johnson or Michael Irvin have appeared on every show since Sherman’s arrest.

Sherman reportedly was hired to appear on 50 to 100 Undisputed episodes per year.