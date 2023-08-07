Report: Richard Sherman will join Undisputed for 50-100 shows per year

Richard Sherman and Skip Bayless can now spend some of the days of their lives with Sherman telling Bayless, “I’m better at life than you.”

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Sherman will be one of the persons to Shannon Sharpe as the Skip Bayless co-host on FS1’s Undisputed.

Per Marchand, Sherman will appear on the show fifty to 100 times per year, a very broad range that still falls far short of the 260 or so weekdays on the annual calendar.

Thus, there will be other co-hosts. Marchand reports that FS1 is interested in Keyshawn Johnson, too.

Sherman is expected to continue his role on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football, even though most of his appearance on Undisputed will happen during football season.

It seems as if Undisputed will now mirror First Take, with Bayless playing the Stephen A. Smith role, and with multiple co-hosts taking turns sparring with the straw who stirs the drink. Or the shit. Or both.

Undisputed is due to return on August 28, an extended hiatus reportedly fueled by the challenges FS1 has faced in finding someone to work with the irascible Bayless, who by all appearances runs the show.