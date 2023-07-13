Report: Richard Sherman is a candidate to replace Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed

Richard Sherman once told Skip Bayless, “I’m better at life than you.” Their lives could soon be intertwined.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Sherman has emerged as a candidate to replace Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed.

The news comes at a time when FS1 reportedly is having difficultly finding someone who will work with Bayless, who is believed to rule the show on which he appears with an iron fist.

But even Sherman would have to realize the potential for fireworks in the faux debate show, given their interaction from a decade ago. He needs someone who will go toe-to-toe with him, not someone who will defer to him; a rival not a sidekick.

Undisputed is on hiatus until August 28, as the search for a Sharpe replacement continues.