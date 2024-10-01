Officials botch 2-point try by Seahawks, who don’t challenge

The Seahawks pulled to within 28-20 for all of 11 seconds, but after Kenneth Walker’s 1-yard run, they decided to go for two. It’s a move recommended by analytics.

Geno Smith threw a pass to DK Metcalf in the end zone on the try. Metcalf caught it, but officials ruled it incomplete. Cornerback Carlton Davis was called for pass interference, giving Seattle another chance.

Replays, though, showed Metcalf got his knee down in bounds, so it should have been ruled a successful try.

Seattle did not challenge.

Smith’s second try to Jake Bobo fell incomplete, leaving the Lions holding an 8-point lead.

The Lions made it a two-score lead on their next snap.

Jared Goff hit Jameson Williams for a one-play, 70-yard score and a 35-20 lead.

Goff is 15-for-15 for 225 yards and a touchdown, and he also has caught a touchdown pass on a trick play with Amon-Ra St. Brown throwing his first touchdown.