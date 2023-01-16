 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Officials missed an illegal block on Sam Hubbard’s fumble return

  
Published January 16, 2023 02:45 PM
nbc_snf_bengalsfumbletd_230115
January 15, 2023 10:39 PM
Just when it looked like the Ravens were going to take a fourth-quarter lead in their Wild Card game vs. the Bengals, Tyler Huntley’s fumble goes right to Sam Hubbard and ends up in a 98-yard touchdown.

The Bengals authored a 14-point swing by punching the ball away from Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley and returning it 98 yards for a touchdown .

Along the way, linebacker Markus Bailey got away with shoving Ravens tight end Mark Andrews in the back.

Andrews, trying his damnedest to duplicate the exploits of DK Metcalf chasing down Budda Baker, was closing on Sam Hubbard, who traveled 123.6 yards on the play . Regardless of whether Andrews would have taken Hubbard down, Bailey pushed him from behind.

It looked a lot like the decisive punt return in Jets-Patriots, when Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson Jr. sent Jets special-teamer Justin Hardee sprawling as he tried to catch Marcus Jones. Although the NFL circled the wagons and claimed that the block was legal, the rulebook says that an illegal block occurs when a player “blocks an opponent (from behind) in the back above the opponent’s waist, or uses his hands or arms to push an opponent from behind in a manner that affects his movement, except in close-line play.”

Watch the play . Watch the officials trying (and failing) to keep up with the fact. Bailey puts his hand in the middle of Andrews’ back and shoves. It should have been a foul. Which would have given the Bengals the ball, 10 yards behind the spot of the foul -- roughly, the Baltimore 30.

If the flag had been thrown, the Bengals would have had a first and 10, at approximately the Baltimore 40. In a 17-17 game. Regardless of what would have happened next, it would have been a lot different than a 14-point lightning strike that ultimately provided the final points in the game.