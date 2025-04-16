 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_milton_250416.jpg
Vrabel explains Milton trade was what’s best
nbc_pft_washingtondraftneedsv2_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Washington Commanders
nbc_pft_eaglesdraftneeds_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Philadelphia Eagles

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_milton_250416.jpg
Vrabel explains Milton trade was what’s best
nbc_pft_washingtondraftneedsv2_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Washington Commanders
nbc_pft_eaglesdraftneeds_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Philadelphia Eagles

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson visits the Texans

  
Published April 16, 2025 12:51 PM

The Texans have a need on their offensive line, and they’re visiting today with a player who could make sense as their first-round draft pick.

Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson is visiting Houston today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Jackson could play either guard or tackle in the NFL. Jackson’s current betting odds are +190 to go in the first round, so it would be a mild surprise if he hears his name called on the first night of the draft, but it wouldn’t be unreasonable for Houston to take him.

The Texans have the 25th overall pick and the odds say they are likely to take an offensive lineman in the first round, with the odds currently at -260 that the Texans take an offensive lineman. Jackson could be their guy.