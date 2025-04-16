Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson visits the Texans

The Texans have a need on their offensive line, and they’re visiting today with a player who could make sense as their first-round draft pick.

Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson is visiting Houston today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Jackson could play either guard or tackle in the NFL. Jackson’s current betting odds are +190 to go in the first round, so it would be a mild surprise if he hears his name called on the first night of the draft, but it wouldn’t be unreasonable for Houston to take him.

The Texans have the 25th overall pick and the odds say they are likely to take an offensive lineman in the first round, with the odds currently at -260 that the Texans take an offensive lineman. Jackson could be their guy.