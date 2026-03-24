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OL Fred Johnson agrees to return to Eagles

  
Published March 24, 2026 07:24 PM

The Eagles are re-signing offensive lineman Fred Johnson to a one-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Johnson, 28, spent the past three seasons with the Eagles, playing all 51 possible games with 14 starts.

He signed with the Jaguars in the 2025 offseason, but after he didn’t earn a starting role, the Eagles traded for him in August.

In 2025, Johnson started a career-high eight games and played a career-high 626 offensive snaps.

Johnson played three seasons for the Bengals and one for the Bucs before landing in Philadelphia. He has appeared in 79 games with 22 starts in his career.

He has played guard and tackle in the NFL.