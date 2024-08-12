Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson played his first football game in Bills’ preseason opener

Not many people make it to the NFL without ever having played football at any level, but that’s the case for Bills defensive lineman Gable Steveson, who played in the first football game of his life in the Bills’ preseason opener.

Steveson is one of the greatest wrestlers in American history, twice winning the Dan Hodge Trophy as the nation’s best college wrestler and then winning an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo. But he never played football until he signed with the Bills this year, and he said he loved the opportunity to play in an NFL game.

“My first football game ever, definitely a great time, definitely cool to see all the Buffalo Bills fans come out,” Stevenson said. “The bright lights, the fans, the loud atmosphere and people getting after it. That’s what you want to see.”

Steveson said he had a great time in his first game.

“Definitely a big adjustment, but we prepared for this,” Steveson said. “There’s always room to grow.”

Stevenson didn’t play much and finished the game with one tackle as well as once getting some pressure on the quarterback. He’s a long shot to make the Bills’ 53-player regular-season roster, but with enough work he could be a practice squad candidate, and he has the elite athletic ability and competitive mindset that could one day see him playing in an NFL game that counts.