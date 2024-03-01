Omar Khan: We want Mason Rudolph back, and I believe he wants to come back

The Steelers have only one quarterback under contract for 2024. Kenny Pickett may or may not be the starter, but either way, the team has work to do to fill out the depth chart at the position.

“We’re looking at everything,” Khan said Thursday, via Dale Lolley of the team website. “I have an obligation to this organization, to the players, to the front office, to every member of the Steeler nation, to look at every option and every way of trying to improve this team, and we’re going to do so.”

One of the spots likely is filled by Mason Rudolph, who started three games last season.

Rudolph is a free agent, who Khan said he believes wants to return after testing free agency.

“We have been in communication with his representative, and he knows we want him back,” Khan said. “It’s just the process, and I understand it, but we you know, we’d like to have him back, and they indicated a desire to see what’s out there beyond. I think every player kind of owes it to himself. At the end of the day, it’s a few weeks until the start of the league year. But I know we’d like to have him back, and I believe he wants to come back and compete. He likes it here, and we’ve had a good experience with Mason.”