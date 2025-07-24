 Skip navigation
Omar Khan: We wanted Aaron Rodgers, and Aaron Rodgers wanted to be a Steeler

  
Although it appeared for months that Aaron Rodgers was going to join the Steelers, the quarterback didn’t actually sign a contract with the team until June 10. The Steelers, even as they publicly insisted they were comfortable with Mason Rudolph, never doubted Rodgers would be their starter this season.

“I probably was pretty comfortable well before you guys,” coach Mike Tomlin said Wednesday, via Chris Adamski of TribLive. “No, I did not waver from that.”

The Steelers began free agency with Skylar Thompson as the only quarterback on their roster after losing Justin Fields and Russell Wilson and before adding Rudolph. They drafted Will Howard in the sixth round.

Rodgers finally agreed to a one-year, $13.65 million deal on June 5.

In his first media availability since Rodgers’ signing, General Manager Omar Khan said the Steelers had regular conversations with Rodgers and his representation before his signing.

“Some people might view my patience or our patience as a weakness, but we view it as a strength,” Khan said, “and we just felt good about it. If there was a point where we didn’t think we would end up where we wanted to end up, then we would have gone in a different direction. We felt comfortable and good about it. We wanted Aaron Rodgers, and Aaron Rodgers wanted to be a Steeler, and it worked out.”