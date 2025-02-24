 Skip navigation
On the road again, again

  
Published February 24, 2025 01:46 PM

Indianapolis, here we come.

It’s the last trip of the year. Or the first trip of the year, depending on how the year is determined.

Two weeks after returning from New Orleans, the show is headed back on the road for Indianapolis. For the rest of the week, PFT Live will be broadcast live from the Scouting Combine.

Unlike Super Bowl week, we’ll remain in our normal spot of 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET. We’ll have live interviews of coaches, General Managers, and prospects. We’ll have plenty of taped interviews, both during the show and in clips on PFT and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

During Monday’s show, I said there’s no way we’ll match the 47 interviews from Super Bowl week. And then the boss texted to say we have 56 interviews scheduled.

In prior years, there was a three-week break between the Super Bowl and the Combine. The 18th game has squeezed the gap to two weeks. If/when (when) another game is added, they’ll likely have to adjust the offseason schedule to ensure that there’s more than a week between the falling of the confetti and the opening of the biggest annual convention of NFL personnel and media.

Join us at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday through Friday for the news of the week, the conversations, and whatever else comes up. With the entire league getting together in one city for multiple days to scrutinize the next wave of rookies, there will be development regarding veterans who’ll be re-signed, traded, franchise tagged, or permitted to hit the open market, in just two more weeks.

The NFL rarely takes a break. And even when it does, it sleeps with one eye open. From now through the draft, the shield is wide awake.