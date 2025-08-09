One-city Big Shield book tour is coming

Big Shield arrives in 10 days. Already, it has more preorders than the three prior novels (Father of Mine, Son of Mine, On Our Way Home) combined.

It makes sense, since we’re selling a football book on a football website. And it’s going to do well, because it’s an entertaining story (I believe) on an important topic (I know) in sports.

Gambling. Organized crime. Inside information. Under the right (or wrong) combination, things will get interesting.

The process of getting the word out for Big Shield includes mentioning the book here from time to time. And talking about it on radio shows and podcasts. (If you’ve got a show and you’re interested in a season preview in exchange for a plug, I’m easy to find.)

While I’ve never done a book tour for any of the five books (including Playmakers) and counting, Big Shield requires a big move in order to promote big sales. A one-city (for now) tour is coming. For one specific appearance.

Stay tuned for more details. Until then, it’s time to give away a third free, signed copy from the first box of Big Shield books. Send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com with this subject line: “8/9/25 Big Shield Giveaway.”

Also, preorder the book if you haven’t. Even though they say sports novels don’t sell, you’re already proving them wrong.

It probably helps that the ebook is only 99 cents.

So do yourself a favor. Get a good book for less than a buck. And do me a favor. Drive the sales to the point where those who say sports novels don’t sell will need to add an asterisk to their calculations.