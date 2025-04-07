 Skip navigation
OT Josh Simmons to visit Packers, Ravens

  
Published April 7, 2025 03:56 PM

Former Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons is a potential first-round pick in this year’s draft and he’s scheduled a couple of meetings with possible employers.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Simmons is visiting with the Packers on Monday. He is slated to move on to a visit with the Ravens on Tuesday.

The Packers have left tackle Rasheed Walker and right tackle Zach Tom back from last season. Last year’s first-round pick Jordan Morgan is expected to have a chance to win a starting job as well.

The Ravens re-signed left tackle Ronnie Stanley last month and 2024 second-round pick Roger Rosengarten is set for the right side of the line.

Simmons began his college days at San Diego State and played at Ohio State the last two seasons.