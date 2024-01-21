Other potential suitors are lurking for Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick remains available, to any team that wants him. So far, only one team has interviewed him.

That could change.

Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, multiple teams are quietly considering a potential run at Belichick. At least one currently has a head-coaching vacancy. At least one currently does not.

Many in league circles believe Belichick is the frontrunner for the Falcons job. The Falcons regard the situation otherwise. As they continue to conduct interviews, they have no frontrunner, yet.

One reason for the delay in the crystallization of finalists is the new NFL rule that prohibits in-person interviews of assistant coaches under contract with other teams until after the completion of the divisional round. As a result, the team that hired former coach Arthur Smith on January 15, 2021 isn’t close to making a hire on January 21, 2024.

The Falcons have interviewed over a dozen candidates, in-person or virtually. Belichick has been interviewed twice.

One potential impediment to Belichick wanting the job continues to be the duties of CEO Rich McKay. Both the head coach and G.M. report to McKay, we’re told. While the team sees no problem with that arrangement if Belichick becomes the coach, Belichick might.