nbc_pft_watthendrickson_250610.jpg
Watt, Hendrickson not at mandatory minicamps
nbc_pft_irsaysisters_250610.jpg
Irsay's daughters take on Colts ownership
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_250610.jpg
Why Rodgers ultimately was Steelers' only option

Michael Dickson agrees to four-year extension with Seahawks

  
Published June 10, 2025 08:34 AM

The Seahawks are set at punter through the rest of the 2020s.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Michael Dickson has agreed to a four-year extension with the team. Dickson is in the final year of his current deal and his new pact will tie him to the team through the 2029 season.

Dickson’s deal is worth $16.2 million and the average annual salary is the highest at the position. Jaguars punter Logan Cooke and Raiders punter A.J. Cole have also agreed to new deals recently.

Dickson joined the Seahawks as a 2018 fifth-round pick and has played in every game for Seattle since joining the team. He was an All-Pro as a rookie and has a career average of 42.9 net yards per punt.