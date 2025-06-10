Michael Dickson agrees to four-year extension with Seahawks

The Seahawks are set at punter through the rest of the 2020s.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Michael Dickson has agreed to a four-year extension with the team. Dickson is in the final year of his current deal and his new pact will tie him to the team through the 2029 season.

Dickson’s deal is worth $16.2 million and the average annual salary is the highest at the position. Jaguars punter Logan Cooke and Raiders punter A.J. Cole have also agreed to new deals recently.

Dickson joined the Seahawks as a 2018 fifth-round pick and has played in every game for Seattle since joining the team. He was an All-Pro as a rookie and has a career average of 42.9 net yards per punt.