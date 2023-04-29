Packers add Sean Clifford in fifth round

Will Levis wound up transferring to Kentucky because he was beaten out for the starting quarterback job at Penn State, but he wound up getting drafted well before the player who beat him out.

Sean Clifford played his entire collegiate career for the Nittany Lions and he was selected by the Packers in the fifth round on Saturday afternoon. He is the first quarterback the Packers have added to the roster since trading Aaron Rodgers to the Jets and he joins Jordan Love and Danny Etling on the Green Bay depth chart.

Clifford was a four-year starter in State College and he wrapped up his time at the school by throwing for 2,822 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions during the 2022 season.

Clifford is the 11th quarterback taken so far in the draft.