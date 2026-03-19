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Packers announce 2026 coaching staff

  
Published March 19, 2026 03:52 PM

The Packers have announced the members of their 2026 coaching staff.

Jonathan Gannon takes over as Matt LaFleur’s defensive coordinator with Jeff Hafley now in Miami as the Dolphins’ head coach. He’ll be joined by secondary coach/pass game coordinator Bobby Babich, cornerbacks coach Daniel Bullocks, linebackers coach Sam Siefkes, defensive analyst Scott Fuchs, defensive quality control coach Will Smart, outside linebackers coach/run game coordinator/assistant head coach-defense DeMarcus Covington, defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase, and defensive quality control coach Jamael Lett.

Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich will be working with wide receivers coach Noah Pauley, offensive quality control coach T.C. McCartney, quarterbacks coach/assistant head coach-offense Luke Getsy, assistant wide receivers coach Rob Grosso, offensive line coach Luke Butkus, tight ends coach John Dunn, assistant offensive line coach Eddie Gordon, pass game specialist/game management coach Connor Lewis, running backs coach Ben Sirmans, passing game coordinator Jason Vrable, and offensive assistant Jeremiah Kolone.

Special teams coordinator Cam Achord, assistant special teams coach Cory Harkey, assistant special teams coach Jeff Koonz, strength and conditioning coordinator Aaron Hill, strength and conditioning assistant Marcus Jones, and strength and conditioning assistant Ben Schumacher round out the staff.