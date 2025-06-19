Packers announce open training camp practice dates

The Packers announced the dates of their open training camp practices for this summer.

This will mark Green Bay’s 80th training camp, a tradition that began in 1946 under Curly Lambeau. As in the past, practices are scheduled to take place at Ray Nitschke Field, with Packers Family Night at Lambeau Field.

The Packers open training camp Wednesday, July 23, with the first of three consecutive public practices. The Friday practice will be followed by the annual meeting of shareholders at 3 p.m. CT.

After a day off on Saturday, Green Bay will hold the first of four public practices in five days on Sunday (July 27-28 and 30-31).

The Packers will host Family Night at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Aug. 2, and follow with three consecutive public practices (Aug. 5-7) before taking on the Jets at home on Saturday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. CT.

Green Bay will hold a public practice on Tuesday, Aug. 12, before going to Indianapolis, where it will have a joint practice (Aug. 14) before facing the Colts on Saturday, Aug. 16, at noon CT.

The Packers finish off the open sessions of training camp with an open practice on Aug. 19 and then an open joint practice against Seattle (Aug. 21) before facing the Seahawks at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Aug. 23 at 3 p.m. CT.

All public training camp practices at Ray Nitschke Field are scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. CT (times are subject to change). Should inclement weather or any other factor force the team indoors, practices will be closed to the public due to space limitations inside the Don Hutson Center.

