Packers announce signings of Alex McGough, Luke Musgrave

  
Published July 19, 2023 05:07 PM

The Packers announced the signings of Alex McGough and Luke Musgrave on Wednesday.

McGough, the MVP of the USFL, worked out for the team earlier this week. He will compete with fifth-round pick Sean Clifford and Danny Etling for jobs behind Jordan Love.

McGough threw for 2,104 yards and 20 touchdowns this spring while leading Birmingham to its second consecutive USFL title.

He began his professional career as a 2018 seventh-round pick of the Seahawks and also has spent time with the Jaguars and Texans. McGough, though, has not seen any regular-season action in the NFL.

Musgrave was a second-round pick of the Packers, leaving second-round receiver Jayden Reed as the only unsigned rookie of the 13 the team drafted.

The Packers released center DJ Scaife to make room for McGough’s signing.

The Packers claimed Scaife off waivers from the Dolphins in May, not long after May had signed with Miami as an undrafted free agent.