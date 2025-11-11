 Skip navigation
Packers C Elgton Jenkins ruled out with an ankle injury

  
Published November 10, 2025 10:16 PM

The Packers lost center Elgton Jenkins late in the first half, and he will not return.

Green Bay has ruled out Jenkins with an ankle injury.

Sean Rhyan is now at center for the Packers.

Jenkins was injured with 38 seconds left in the first half when Jordan Love rolled Jenkins’ left leg as Nolan Smith sacked Love.

Jenkins needed assistance to get off the field, hobbling to a cart on the sideline, where he was eventually transported to the X-ray room.

Neither team scored in the first half, but the Eagles opened the second half with a 10-play, 50-yard drive that ended with a 39-yard Jake Elliott field goal. Philadelphia leads 3-0.