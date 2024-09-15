Packers center Josh Myers vomited on the football before snapping it to Malik Willis

Malik Willis got his first start at quarterback for the Packers today. He also got another first: The first time a center threw up on the football and then snapped it to him.

On a third-and-10 today against the Colts, Willis aborted his dropback on what was supposed to be a pass and tucked the ball and ran without trying to find a receiver downfield. Packers coach Matt LaFleur explained after the game that Willis told him it was because he couldn’t get a good grip on the football because center Josh Myers had just vomited on the ball.

“I asked Malik why he didn’t throw the ball on that third down, and he told me Josh threw up on the ball,” LaFleur said. “I was like, that’s the first time I ever heard that. The official came over to me, and said, ‘We saw your center throwing up on the ball, do you want us to take him out next time?’ I said, absolutely, please do that, because you’re talking about a critical situation, and it’s third down, and I’ve never had to throw with vomit on the football. Malik probably didn’t appreciate that.”

That particular moment was ugly, but LaFleur, Willis and Myers will take it in a win.