 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
NASCAR Playoff Bubble Watch: Richmond shakes up the cutline
SX Denver 2023 Colt Nichols in t-shirt.JPG
Supercross: Colt Nichols to join Beta Motorcycle factory team in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Trevor Lawrence
Matthew Berry’s 100 Facts You Need to Know Before You Draft

Top Clips

nbc_pk_3thingsdolphins_230803.JPG
McDaniel’s Dolphins know how to have fun
nbc_pk_newkiddolphins_230803.JPG
MIA’s DC Fangio will rely on safeties, versatility
nbc_pk_waddleintv_230803.jpg
Waddle discusses the origins of his ‘waddle’ dance

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
NASCAR Playoff Bubble Watch: Richmond shakes up the cutline
SX Denver 2023 Colt Nichols in t-shirt.JPG
Supercross: Colt Nichols to join Beta Motorcycle factory team in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Trevor Lawrence
Matthew Berry’s 100 Facts You Need to Know Before You Draft

Top Clips

nbc_pk_3thingsdolphins_230803.JPG
McDaniel’s Dolphins know how to have fun
nbc_pk_newkiddolphins_230803.JPG
MIA’s DC Fangio will rely on safeties, versatility
nbc_pk_waddleintv_230803.jpg
Waddle discusses the origins of his ‘waddle’ dance

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers CEO Mark Murphy is a defendant in two new Northwestern lawsuits

  
Published August 3, 2023 05:39 PM

As more and more lawsuits are filed as a result of the Northwestern hazing scandal, more and more people are being ensnared.

One has a significant position with an NFL team.

Via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com, two of the newest lawsuits include Packers CEO Mark Murphy as a named defendant. Murphy served as the Athletic Director at Northwestern from 2003 through 2007, before joining the Packers.

Murphy and the Packers “respectfully” declined comment, per Rittenberg.

The news comes on the same day that details have emerged from the new Personal Conduct Policy specifically exposing players to potential discipline for pre-NFL misconduct. It will be interesting to see whether Murphy potentially faces league discipline, based on the evidence that is developed during the litigation.