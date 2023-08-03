Packers CEO Mark Murphy is a defendant in two new Northwestern lawsuits

As more and more lawsuits are filed as a result of the Northwestern hazing scandal, more and more people are being ensnared.

One has a significant position with an NFL team.

Via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com, two of the newest lawsuits include Packers CEO Mark Murphy as a named defendant. Murphy served as the Athletic Director at Northwestern from 2003 through 2007, before joining the Packers.

Murphy and the Packers “respectfully” declined comment, per Rittenberg.

The news comes on the same day that details have emerged from the new Personal Conduct Policy specifically exposing players to potential discipline for pre-NFL misconduct. It will be interesting to see whether Murphy potentially faces league discipline, based on the evidence that is developed during the litigation.