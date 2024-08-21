Packers cut DL Kenneth Odumegwu

The Packers waived defensive lineman Kenneth Odumegwu on Wednesday, the team announced.

Odumegwu, who is from Nigeria, joined the Packers on May 4 as part of the NFL International Player Pathway program.

Former NFL player Osi Umenyiora’s program in Nigeria spotted Odumegwu playing basketball and thought he might have NFL talent. Umenyiora decided Odumegwu should play in the defensive line when Odumegwu showed up to the football camp for African players that Umenyiora hosted in Ghana.

The Packers used the NFL International Player Pathway spot on kicker Alex Hale.

The team signed Hale two weeks ago, but he now won’t count against the 90-player roster.

He did not kick in either of the first two preseason games.

Hale went 27-of-34 on field goals during his final year at Oklahoma State in 2023, including 3-of-4 on kicks longer than 50 yards. He was 43-of-54 in his college career with a long of 53 yards.