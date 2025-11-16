 Skip navigation
Packers’ defense has been stout, but its offense has been sputtering

  
Published November 16, 2025 11:49 AM

The Packers have come a long way since starting the season with a pair of home wins and 27 points scored in each one. More recently, the Packers have lost back-to-back home games, scoring a total of 20 points. On Monday night, they mustered only seven.

The defense has been stout, allowing 26 total points in the two losses — 16 by the Panthers and 10 by the Eagles. Via NBC Sports research, it’s the first time since 1977 that the Packers have lost consecutive games while allowing 16 points or fewer in each contest.

The Packers have gone three straight games allowing 16 or fewer and losing each one only once before in franchise history. It happened in 1969, the second year of the three-year run of Phil Bengston as head coach.

The Packers are favored on Sunday at the Giants, by 7.5 points. And Green Bay badly needs a win. After starting the year 2-0, they’re 3-3-1.