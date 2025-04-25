 Skip navigation
Packers draft Texas receiver Matthew Golden at No. 23

  
Published April 24, 2025 10:46 PM

The Packers added some speed on offense with the 23rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden was the Packers’ first-round draft pick.

Golden is a big-play wide receiver who should provide Jordan Love with some big opportunities downfield.

It was the first time since 2002 that the Packers took a wide receiver in the first round, and it drew an enormous cheer from the fans at the draft in Green Bay. Now Golden will try to make those fans cheer even louder on Sundays.