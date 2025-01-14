Packers-Eagles draws 35.9 million viewers

Sunday’s Packers-Eagles wild card playoff game drew a huge audience.

Fox announced that the game reached 35.9 million viewers, for the most-watched game of the wild card round.

It was Fox’s biggest wild card audience since 2017, when a Packers-Giants wild card game got 39.3 million viewers.

Overall viewership for NFL regular-season games as down by 2 percent in 2024, but the NFL continues to draw far bigger TV audiences than anything else. Audiences will likely be even bigger this weekend for the divisional round.