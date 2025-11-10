Packers elevate LB Kristian Welch from the practice squad

The Packers elevated linebacker Kristian Welch from the practice squad for Monday night’s game against the Eagles, the team announced.

Welch spent last week on the active roster, and he played 10 snaps in the Week 9 game against the Panthers. He had no stats in his first game of 2025.

He spent the first eight weeks on the team’s practice squad and was re-signed to the practice squad last week after being cut from the active roster.

Welch played 14 games for the Packers in 2023. He has also played for the Broncos and Ravens.

He has played 73 games with two starts in his career.