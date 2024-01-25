Packers fire strength and conditioning coach Chris Gizzi

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry isn’t the only coach leaving Matt LaFleur’s staff in Green Bay.

The Packers announced on Thursday that they have dismissed strength and conditioning coach Chris Gizzi. Gizzi had 28 tackles and a forced fumble in 23 games for the Packers in 2000-2001 and he joined the team’s coaching staff in 2014. He spent the last five seasons as the head strength and conditioning coach.

“We appreciate Chris for his dedication and contributions to our success over his time with the Packers,” LaFleur said in a statement. “We wish Chris and his family the best moving forward.”

The Packers had three assistant strength and conditioning coaches in 2023. Thadeus Jackson, Mark Lovat, and Grant Thorne all remain listed on the team’s website.