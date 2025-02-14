 Skip navigation
Packers hire Luke Getsy as senior offensive assistant

  
Published February 14, 2025 03:25 PM

The Packers are hiring Luke Getsy as a senior offensive assistant, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

He has had two previous stints in Green Bay and last year served as a defensive consultant after the Raiders fired him as offensive coordinator.

In Green Bay, Getsy was an offensive quality control coach (2014-15), the wide receivers coach (2016-17), the quarterbacks coach (2019), the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator (2020-21)

The Packers won five division titles and Aaron Rodgers three MVP awards in Getsy’s time there.

Getsy was the Bears’ offensive coordinator in 2022-23 and Mississippi State’s offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2018.

He began his coaching career in the college ranks.