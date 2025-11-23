 Skip navigation
Packers hold slim 10-6 lead over Vikings at halftime

  
Published November 23, 2025 02:20 PM

It was a low-scoring first half between two NFC North rivals, with Green Bay holding onto a 10-6 lead over Minnesota at halftime.

While Will Reichard connected on a 52-yard field goal to cap Minnesota’s first drive, the club hasn’t gotten on the board since. Midway through the second quarter, the Vikings were deep in Green Bay territory but got stuffed on third- and fourth-and-1. A T.J. Hockenson sneak attempt from the 17-yard line was unsuccessful on third down and Jordan Mason was stuffed on fourth down for a key turnover on downs.

Minnesota got another 59-yard field goal by Reichard late in the second quarter to finish a two-minute drive.

For the Packers, running back Emanuel Wilson has gotten going in his first start for the injured Josh Jacobs. He rushed for 55 yards on 13 carries in the first half, including a 1-yard touchdown to cap Green Bay’s first drive.

Brandon McManus connected on a 32-yard field goal to give the Packers three more points with 2:25 left in the second quarter.

Jordan Love finished the first half 8-of-13 passing for 88 yards.

J.J. McCarthy hit 7-of-11 passes for 62 yards. Justin Jefferson has three receptions for 41 yards.

Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon has been ruled out with a stinger suffered on a sideline collision with defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt while defending a pass to Justin Jefferson.