Packers, Jordan Love close in on a deal

  
Published July 25, 2024 11:13 AM

It needs to get done. And it apparently will, soon.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Packers and quarterback Jordan Love are “pretty close” to wrapping up an extension to a contract that pays him a base salary of $10.5 million this year.

It’s not done yet, but it’s getting there.

As previously explained, the low 2024 salary makes it easier to pump up the new-money average, perhaps getting him to $55.1 million per year or more. That would make him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

The key factors will be the full guarantee at signing, and the rolling guarantees after one or two years. Ultimately, how long will the Packers be tied to Love?

At one extreme, there’s the Browns and Deshaun Watson, at five years. At the other, there’s the Raiders and Derek Carr; under his extension, the Raiders had an escape hatch after one season — and they took it.

First, the Packers and Love have to get their deal done. Then, after the usual suspects trumpet its virtues, we’ll dig into the details and figure out what it all means.